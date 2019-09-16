Butler recorded three solo tackles, two sacks and one defended pass during Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.

Butler tied for the team lead in sacks with Chase Winovich on Sunday. He played 37 defensive snaps (60 percent), a sharp uptick from his Week 1 workload of 17 snaps on defense (25 percent). If Butler is able to continue impressing in his rotational role he could conceivably earn increased opportunities going forward.

