Patriots' Adam Butler: Officially signs tender
Butler signed his restricted-free agent tender with the Patriots on Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
While Butler only started two games, he was still a key piece of interior pressure for the Patriots defense, amassing six sacks and nine quarterback hits across 16 games last season. The second-round tender will pay the 25-year-old defensive tackle $3.26 million in 2020.
