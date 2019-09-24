Butler notched three assisted tackles and a half-sack in Sunday's win.

With just 25 defensive snaps to play with, Butler still found a way to make an impact in what was a convincing win over the Jets on Sunday. Despite his low usage rate in Week 3, Butler's performance could see him get more opportunities down the road. Next up for Butler and the Patriots is another divisional matchup, on the road against Buffalo.

