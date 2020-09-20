site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Adam Butler: Ready for Week 2
Butler (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Butler was limited in practice due to a shoulder all week, but he's managed to get healthy in time to face Seattle. He'll handle his usual rotational role along New England's defensive line.
