Patriots' Adam Butler: Ready to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Butler (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Butler practiced in a limited fashion all week to earn the questionable tag, but he's good to go for Week 7. The 26-year-old should play his usual role up front for New England's defense.
