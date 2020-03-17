Patriots' Adam Butler: Receives second-round tender
The Patriots applied a second-round tender to Butler on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Butler is a restricted free agent, so New England can now receive compensation if another team signs him via an offer sheet. The 25-year-old had 26 tackles (17 solo), six sacks and five passes defensed in 2019, and he has yet to miss a regular-season contest over his first three seasons.
