Butler had four tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Butler didn't have a single tackle in either of the previous two games, but he stepped up to deliver his second two-sack performance of the season against Cleveland. The 25-year-old is enjoying a productive season as a rotational nose tackle for the Patriots with 15 tackles (eight solo) and 4.5 sacks at the halfway point of the season.