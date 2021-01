Butler (thigh) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Depth along the interior defensive line will be depleted as long as Butler is unavailable after he exited in the fourth quarter with four tackles and a sack to his ledger. Butler has now registered four sacks since Week 12, but Akeem Spence may have to step into a more integral role at defensive tackle if the 26-year-old proves unable to return.