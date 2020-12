Butler made four tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 22-12 loss to the Dolphins.

Butler rang up six sacks last season, but he started the 2020 season on a brutal cold streak. Through the first 10 games, Butler failed to post a sack. He has turned it around of late, posting three sacks over the last four games, adding 15 tackles in that stretch. Butler will look to finish on a high note with games against the Bills and the Jets to close out the season.