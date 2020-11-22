site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Adam Butler: Won't play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 21, 2020
Butler has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Houston with a shoulder injury.
The 26-year-old was limited at practice all week and was originally considered questionable, but he was downgraded to out Saturday. Tashawn Bower and Isaiah Mack could have increased roles Sunday in Butler's absence.
