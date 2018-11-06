Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Half sack in win
Clayborn recorded three tackles (two solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Clayborn plays a rotational role on the defensive line but now has 2.5 sacks across the past three games. The run-stuffing defensive end doesn't stuff the stat sheet by any means, as he has 10 tackles across nine games this season.
