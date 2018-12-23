Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Healthy inactive Sunday
Clayborn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Clayborn has seen his snap counts decrease in recent weeks and doesn't have a sack in the last five games. The Patriots two healthy reserve defensive end, Deatrich Wise and Ufomba Kamalu should both see an uptick in usage in this outing.
