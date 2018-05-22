Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Injures quad during offseason workouts
Claybord recently tweaked his quad during offseason workouts, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
It doesn't sound like Clayborn is dealing with anything serious. While he might miss the third phase of the Patriots' offseason workouts this month, there doesn't seem to be any concern about his availability for the start of training camp in late July.
