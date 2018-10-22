Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Logs sack Sunday
Clayborn recorded two tackles (both solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over the Bears.
Clayborn's sack was his first of the season. He saw the field on 40 percent of New England's defensive snaps. On the season he hasn't warranted consideration as an IDP. He'll look to maintain his strong play from Sunday into Week 8 when the Patriots head to Buffalo to take on the Bills.
More News
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Participating in OTAs•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Injures quad during offseason workouts•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Signs two-year deal with New England•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Nets 9.5 sacks in 2017•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Free from injury report•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Misses practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...