Clayborn recorded two tackles (both solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Clayborn's sack was his first of the season. He saw the field on 40 percent of New England's defensive snaps. On the season he hasn't warranted consideration as an IDP. He'll look to maintain his strong play from Sunday into Week 8 when the Patriots head to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

