Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Participating in OTAs
Clayborn (quad) has returned to action in the Patriots' OTAs, Andy Hart of the Patriots' official site reports.
Clayborn tweaked his quad during an offseason workout but he appears to be over the issue and hasn't been limited in the team's practice sessions, where he's been operating as a starting defensive end.
