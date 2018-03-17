Clayborn agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract with New England on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clayborn will be a welcomed addition to a Patriots defense that finished tied for the seventh-most sacks in 2017 with 42. The imposing defensive lineman is coming off a season in which he led the Falcons with 9.5 sacks, surpassing his previous career-best of 7.5 sacks from his rookie campaign. New England hopes that Clayborn can help set the edge in run support as well, with their defense surrendering over 4.6 yards per carry last season.