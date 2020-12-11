Phillips had 10 tackles (eight solo) during Thursday's 24-3 loss to the Rams.
Phillips now has back-to-back games with double-digit stops, and he hasn't dipped below five tackles in a single game since Week 4. The veteran safety briefly spent time on the sideline due to a hand injury Thursday, but he managed to return without even missing a full drive.
