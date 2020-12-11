Phillips was forced out of Thursday's game against the Rams with a hand injury.
Phillips appeared to be laboring after making a tackle on Cooper Kupp in the third quarter. Joejuan Williams appears to be the top candidate to fill in for Phillips for the time being.
