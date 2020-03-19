Play

Phillips is signing a two-year contract with the Patriots, Yahoo's Charles Robinson reports.

A report last week suggested the Chargers planned to re-sign Phillips, who started 24 of his 64 games in six years with the team. He profiles as a direct replacement for Duron Harmon, the Patriots' No. 3 safety and a core special teams player last season. The Lions traded for Harmon earlier this week, and the Patriots may have had Phillips in mind when they made the deal.

