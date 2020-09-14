Phillips recorded nine tackles (eight solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins.

Phillips established himself quickly in an elite Patriots defense, pacing the squad in tackles and hauling in an interception in the first half. The veteran safety put together this impressive effort despite playing just 69 percent of the team's defensive snaps. This could become a theme since the Patriots deployed Terrence Brooks and Joejuan Williams a ton as well, but Phillips proved he could be effective nonetheless.