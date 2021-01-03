Phillips (hip) left Sunday's game due to a hip injury.
While the extent of the injury is unclear at this time, Phillips is questionable to return after suffering a hip injury at the end of the first quarter. Rookie Kyle Dugger has played a solid safety role for the Patriots and will likely take over Phillips' duties.
