Phillip (hand) returned to Thursday's game against the Rams, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Phillips didn't even miss a full drive before returning to the field. He's a key member of the Patriots' secondary and is looking to build off of his 12-tackle performance in Week 13.
