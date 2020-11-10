Phillips made eight tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 30-27 win over the Jets.
Phillips led the Patriots in tackles, enjoyed his highest total since Week 6 and extending his team lead in the category at 56. The veteran safety is tracking for the first triple-digit tackling season of his career, but his IDP ceiling remains low with no sacks, pass breakups or interceptions since Week 1.
