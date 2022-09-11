Phillips (ribs) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Phillips failed to start the second half after suffering an unspecified ribs injury at some point during New England's contest against Miami. The 30-year-old's next chance to suit up will come against the Steelers on Sept. 18.
