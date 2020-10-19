Phillips posted 11 tackles -- two for a loss -- in Sunday's 18-12 loss to the Broncos.
Phillips and Ja'Whaun Bentley both hit double-digit tackles in this outing, but Bentley beat him out with 12 stops. Now, Phillips is up to 36 tackles on the season, putting him on pace to exceed to 100-tackle threshold for the first time in his career. Although he's a starter, Phillips hasn't recorded more than an 80 percent snap share this season, which is a bit concerning for his IDP consistency.
