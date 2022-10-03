Phillips racked up eight tackles (six solo) during the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Phillips played just 74 percent of New England's defensive snaps Sunday, but he racked up a season-high eight tackles in the overtime defeat. After tallying just five tackles (three solo) over the first two weeks of the season, the 30-year-old has 15 tackles (nine solo) over the last two games.