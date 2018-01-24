Patriots' Alan Branch: Absent from injury report
Branch (knee) does not appear on Wednesday's injury report.
Branch hasn't taken the field since Week 14 of the regular season when he originally injured the meniscus in one of his knees. However, his absence from the injury report suggests that problem is now a thing of the past.
