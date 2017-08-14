The Patriots activated Branch (undisclosed) from the preseason Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Branch was back on the field for practice Monday for the first time all training camp after the minor injury resulted in him missing the Patriots' preseason opener last week. Considering the defensive tackle was unlikely to play more than a series or two in the first exhibition contest, he shouldn't be too far behind the rest of his fellow veterans in his preparation for the upcoming season. Branch is poised to start alongside Malcom Brown in the middle of the defensive line after logging a career-high 49 stops to go with 1.5 sacks in 2016.