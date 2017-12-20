Branch (knee) is dealing with a "meniscus issue" but will not require surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Branch, who missed last week's victory over the Steelers, is expected to be sidelined a few weeks due to the injury. However, the fact he won't require surgery gives him a shot to return sometime in the postseason, depending on how the Patriots' season unfolds. In the meantime, Branch's absence likely opens the door for the recently signed Ricky Jean Francois to see added snaps.