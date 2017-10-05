Branch did not travel with the team for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Branch not appearing on the team's injury report Thursday, he is considered a healthy scratch, which doesn't come as much of a surprise seeing as though the tackle has seen his playing time decline this season. Branch re-signed with the Patriots for $12 million over two years this offseason, but so far, he's been unable to perform to the level of last year.