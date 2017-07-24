The Patriots have placed Branch (undisclosed) on their preseason PUP list, the Boston Herald reports.

The report notes that Branch, who normally skips a large portion of the Patriots' spring practices, typically stays on the team's PUP list until he passes a conditioning test. The 6-foot-6, 350-pounder is coming off a 2016 campaign in which he recorded 49 tackles and 1.5 sacks over the course of 16 regular season contests. The 32-year-old is projected to start in the middle of the Patriots' defensive line along with fellow defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

