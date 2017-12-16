Branch (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Branch injured his knee in last week's loss to the Dolphins. He was unable to practice throughout the week, so this decision is relatively unsurprising. Ricky Jean Francois should see an increased role on the defensive line due to Branch's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop