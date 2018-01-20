Branch (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars.

Branch was a limited participant in practice this week after being forced to sit out last week's divisional-round victory over the Titans. The 33-year-old was limited last week as well, so his potential availability for Sunday remains unclear, and he is likely to be a gameday decision.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories