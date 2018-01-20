Patriots' Alan Branch: Questionable for AFC championship
Branch (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars.
Branch was a limited participant in practice this week after being forced to sit out last week's divisional-round victory over the Titans. The 33-year-old was limited last week as well, so his potential availability for Sunday remains unclear, and he is likely to be a gameday decision.
More News
-
Patriots' Alan Branch: Won't face Titans•
-
Patriots' Alan Branch: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Alan Branch: Expects to play divisional round•
-
Patriots' Alan Branch: Will remain sidelined•
-
Patriots' Alan Branch: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Alan Branch: Won't require knee surgery•
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....