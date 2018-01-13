Patriots' Alan Branch: Won't face Titans
Branch (knee) is officially inactive for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Titans.
Branch was listed as questionable after being a limited practice participant this week, and had earlier indicated that he expected to play Saturday. The Patriots' coaching staff evidently felt otherwise, with Ricky Jean Francois likely to see an increased rotational role at defensive tackle.
More News
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...