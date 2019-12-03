Huggins was claimed off waivers by the Patriots on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Huggins played in four games for the Eagles this season, but they opted to waive him on Saturday. He did not go without a job for long, as the Patriots are going to give the rookie a chance to provide depth at defensive tackle. The move does not bode well for Byron Cowart's (head) chances of playing in Week 14.