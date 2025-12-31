Austin (wrist) is returning to practice Wednesday, per head coach Mike Vrabel, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Austin landed on injured reserve Nov. 25 due to a wrist injury. His return to practice Wednesday means he's eligible to be activated at any time, though it remains to be seen if New England will make that move ahead of Sunday's Week 18 game against the Dolphins. Prior to getting hurt, Austin had played in the Patriots' first 12 contests, logging 144 snaps on defense and 120 on special teams.