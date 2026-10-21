Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that Vera-Tucker (hamstring) is unlikely to be available for Thursday's game at Chicago, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Vrabel did not rule Vera-Tucker out completely, but it looks like he's likely in line to sit out his first game of the 2026 season due to the hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday's game versus the Jets. Regular starting right guard Ben Brown (knee) is also looking like a bad bet to suit up in Week 7, and if both he and Vera-Tucker are sidelined, 2024 sixth-rounder Walter Rouse and veteran Matt Pryor would project as the Patriots' starting guards for Thursday.