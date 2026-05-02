Vera-Tucker (triceps) is expected to take part in the Patriots' upcoming OTAs, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

New England's OTAs are scheduled to begin in late May, and Vera-Tucker looks like he'll be ready to participate. The offensive guard missed all of last season due to a torn triceps and has played in only 43 regular-season contests (out of a possible 85) across his five NFL campaigns. Vera-Tucker signed a three-year contract with New England in early March and is "highly motivated" to prove himself following his injury struggles, per Daniels.