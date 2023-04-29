The Patriots selected Speed in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 214th overall.

Speed is the second cornerback selected by New England in this class. A former Georgia Bulldog who transferred to Michigan State for his final season to earn more playing time, Speed moved into a starting role for the Spartans. He wasn't a combine invite but he put down a 4.33 in the 40 at the MSU pro day. Speed lives up to his name and is clearly toolsy at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, and it will be interesting to see how New England deploys him.