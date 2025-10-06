Borregales went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries, including a 52-yard game winner in the final minute, and 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills.

The kicker hit the decisive field goal right down the middle with more than enough distance to spare. He also made a 30-yarder and a 19-yarder in the first half, both of which proved decisive as well. The sixth-round draft pick missed a field goal in Week 1 and two extra points in Week 2, but he has been perfect since.