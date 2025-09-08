Borregales went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Borregales beat out John Parker Romo for the Patriots' kicking job over the summer. He pushed 40-yard attempt wide to the right on his first field-goal try in the second quarter Sunday but came back to make his next two, converting from 35 and 44 yards. Borregales was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 Draft out of Miami.