Borregales did not attempt a field goal and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers.

Borregales wasn't particularly busy in Week 3 as the Patriots squandered many scoring opportunities, turning the ball over five times in the loss. The kicker will look to be more active in the team's matchup with the Panthers in Week 4 . Through three games in his rookie campaign, Borregales has gone 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-6 on PATs.