Borregales went 1-for-3 on extra-point attempts but made both of his field-goal tries during the Patriots' 33-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Borregales got off to a dreadful start by missing his first two extra-point tries. However the rookie sixth-rounder was able to rebound with a 22-yard chip shot before connecting on a 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give the Patriots a six-point lead. Borregales has missed three kicks to start the season and will look for more consistent results in Week 3 against the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 21.