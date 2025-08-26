The Patriots are releasing John Parker Romo, leaving Borregales as the lone kicker on their roster, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Drafted in the sixth round this spring, Borregales made three of five field-goal attempts and all six of his PATs this preseason, with misses coming from 57 and 49 yards out. He was the starting kicker the past four seasons at the University of Miami, where he converted 74 of 86 field-goal attempts (86.0 percent) and 183 of 184 PATs. Borregales could be useful as a streamer this season, but he'll rightfully go undrafted in most fantasy leagues, as there are plenty of other kickers who have more experience and/or play for teams that are projected to be better than the Patriots.