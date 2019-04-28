Patriots' Andrew Beck: Lands with New England
The Patriots signed Beck as an undrafted free agent, Hayden Bird of the Boston Globe reports.
In the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, it was surprising that the Patriots didn't add tight end depth in the draft, but they quickly swooped in on Beck, one of the best undrafted players at the position still available. He'll have a shot to make the team's roster, but it's not likely the Texas product will make a fantasy impact, with Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Matt LaCosse, Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo also in the mix. The 6-foot-3, 252-pounder does offer potential to contribute as a run blocker, however.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...