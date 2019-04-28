The Patriots signed Beck as an undrafted free agent, Hayden Bird of the Boston Globe reports.

In the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, it was surprising that the Patriots didn't add tight end depth in the draft, but they quickly swooped in on Beck, one of the best undrafted players at the position still available. He'll have a shot to make the team's roster, but it's not likely the Texas product will make a fantasy impact, with Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Matt LaCosse, Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo also in the mix. The 6-foot-3, 252-pounder does offer potential to contribute as a run blocker, however.

