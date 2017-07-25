Jelks (knee) will open training camp on the non-football injury list, Phil Perry of CSN New England reports.
Jelks dealt with knee injuries that kept him off the field in each of his final two seasons at Vanderbilt and it seems as if they're still a problem.
