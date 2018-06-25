Jelks worked with the second-team offense during spring workouts, Andy Hart of the Patriots' official site reports.

There's no mention of Jelks still being limited with the knee injury that plagued his 2017 season. However, the fact he was working with the second-team offense -- given the rash of injuries New England has at offensive line -- doesn't bode well for the Vanderbilt's chances of making the team this summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories