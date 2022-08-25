Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports that Stueber was placed on the Patriots' reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday due to a torn hamstring.

Stueber sat out the entirety of New England's training camp while on the active/NFI list with an undisclosed injury, so this update seems to shed light on the reason behind the initial move. It's unclear how this issue will affect the rookie offensive lineman's timeline for a return beyond his required four-game absence to start the regular season.