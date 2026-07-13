Patriots' Andy Borregales: Back for Year 2 with New England

As the coming season approaches, Borregales is set to reprise his role as the Patriots top kicker, SI.com reports.

After being taken in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Borregales beat out John Parker Romo last summer to emerge as New England's starting kicker ahead of the team's surprising 14-3 regular-season campaign. In the process, the 23-year University of Miami product made 27 of 32 field-goal attempts (84 percent) and 53 of 55 extra-point tries, en route to recording 134 points (seventh in the league among kickers) in 17 games. In his second campaign as a pro, Borregales's fantasy upside hinges on how an offense led by rising young signal caller Drake Maye clicks, but at a minimum he should be a solid streaming option when the Patriots are heavily favored and/or playing indoors.