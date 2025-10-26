Borregales went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during the Patriots' 32-13 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Borregales was responsible for the Patriots' first nine points of the game after connecting on field goals from 36, 32 and 42 yards in the first half. It's the second time this season that he has made at least three field goals in a game, and he has been perfect on his kicks since Week 3. The rookie sixth-rounder is 12-for-13 on field-goal attempts and 21-for-23 on point-after tries through the first eight regular-season games of his NFL career.